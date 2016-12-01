Go for cashless transactions, truckers told

more-in

Collector Pravin Kumar has called upon lorry operators to accord priority to cashless transactions to tide over the shortage of smaller denomination currency as a result of demonetisation.

Participating as a chief guest at a meeting, organised by the Visakhapatnam Lorry Operators Welfare Association, at the Naval Dockyard here on Wednesday, the Collector said the State government had issued orders to go for cashless transactions. Starting December 1, disbursal of pensions, supply of commodities through fair price shops and other government services would be done in the cashless mode.

Mr. Pravin Kumar said the electronic mode of payment was offering several benefits to consumers. He appealed to one and all to open back accounts and procure debit/credit or RuPay cards.

Deputy Transport Commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao said training programmes in electronic transactions were being organised for lorry operators in the district.

He appealed to all operators to make use of the programme.