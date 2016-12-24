Ganja seized, four held in CTF raid

more-in

The City Task Force team intercepted a car near Gnanapuram Main Road and apprehended four persons for illegally transporting 92 kgs of dry ganja, here on Friday.

The apprehended persons were identified as D. Simhachalam, K. Mohan and K. Nindhi for Anantagiri mandal and K. Krishna Rao of Kancharapalem.

According to CTF ACP I. Chittibabu, the ganja was packed in 46 packets of 2 kg each and is valued at Rs. 7.5 lakh. The contraband stuff was procured from interior parts of Paderu in the agency area of the district and was being transported to Visakhapatnam for sale to agents in the city, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

The apprehended persons along with seized property were handed over to the SHO, Kancharapalem Police Station for further investigation.