Gangamma jatara a big draw

Fisherwomen going in a procession carrying pots containing milk, water and turmeric powder as part of Gangamma jatara in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Balancing turmeric-smeared steel pots brimming with water, milk and flowers and a lid consisting of a set of puja paraphernalia on their heads, women of Peda Jalaripeta headed towards the sea to offer prayers to goddess Ganga on Monday.

Women accompanied by drum beats performed the ritual, giving a form to ‘Ganagamma’ cupping their hands over the wet sand. The moulded-form was decked up with flowers. Bananas and coconuts were offered to the sea goddess. After performing the puja, they poured a pot full of water mixed with milk, flower petals, turmeric powder and vermilion into the sea.

The fishermen community continues to celebrate the annual ‘jatara’ since 2005 as a part of the Tsunami anniversary. “Sea is the main goddess we worship and the ritual is meant to seek the blessings of Gangamma thalli to guard us against the natural calamity and ensure smooth sail whenever we set out to sea for fishing,” said N.V. Vishwanatham, fisherman. Offering prayers in a far corner of the shore, O. Gurunath, resident of Peda Jalaripeta, said, “The date - December 26, 2004 holds a special place in my heart. Amidst misery and devastation, my son G. Pavan was born on the same fateful day when tsunami shook the world and his entry turned out to be a pleasant surprise for us.”

After offering a pot of milk and water to the sea goddess, Madhuri Nulli, homemaker, said, “An element of insecurity grips whenever the men folk set out on a voyage. By participating in ‘Gangamma panduga’, we only hope that the bread-winners of the family should return safely.”

Before returning home from the seashore, devotees converged at the recently-inaugurated Gangamma Ammavaru temple, near Shanti Ashram. “It was built at a cost of Rs.10 lakh and residents of Peda Jalaripeta contributed to the endeavour. Fishing comes to a halt as the day is dedicated to the goddess who protects us all through the year,” said Teddi Parasanna, president of Grama Seva Sangham of Peda Jalaripeta.