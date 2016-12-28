Gang loots cash from rival gang

more-in

A currency exchange gang of Gajuwaka attacked their rival gang of Munagapaka following a dispute, and the Gajuwaka gang has forcibly taken away Rs. 15 lakh in cash and mobiles phones from the rival gang. Though the incident has occurred around a week ago, it came to light on Tuesday when the Gajuwaka police have registered a case following a reported instruction from Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand.

The Gajuwaka police have started investigation to nab the members of both the gangs. Sources said the currency exchange gang of Munagapaka came to Visakhapatnam a few days ago and successfully exchanged old currency notes with new ones by taking a commission of 20 per cent. The Gajuwaka gang got the information that the Munagapaka gang was doing good business and had a buffer stock of new currency notes to the tune of Rs.15 lakh collected from various illegal sources.

Seizing an opportunity, the Gajuwaka-based gang attacked them and fled away with Rs. 15 lakh new currency notes. The police have reportedly taken a few persons into their custody and investigation is on.