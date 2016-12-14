GVMC to adopt sustainable SWM

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: GVMC will adopt sustainable solid waste management practices beginning with collection of separate dry and wet waste from one colony in each of the 72 wards from Friday and scale it up over a period of time, Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan has said.

Bulk waste generators like hotels and educational institutions with residential facilities have been asked to separate the waste from Friday.

The waste collected would be converted into windrows compost at the Kupuluppada dump yard. The waste collection vehicles would be monitored with GPS.

Besides, organic waste converters will also be located at six rytu bazaars and Poorna Market.

“However, this is a small beginning in a city of about 5 lakh to 5.5 lakh households,” Mr. Hari Narayanan said. While a scientific landfill would be developed at Kapuluppada, private participation to remediate the accumulated dump would be explored, he told reporters.

A number of guidelines were issued at a workshop conducted on solid waste management held recently in Vijayawada and they would be followed to realise the goals of Swachh Bharat Mission and to keep the city ahead in the Swachh Bharat Survekshan, he said.

One of the moves would be to introduce designated sites in each zone for dumping of construction and building waste. A notification will be issued after council resolution on basic charges.

While online payment option was available for property tax, M-pass machines would also be issued to tax collector after software integration, Mr. Hari Narayanan said on the steps taken after demonetisation.

App for cleanliness

Mr. Hari Narayanan said MoUD’s Swachhta App can be used to make complaints on sanitation. Anyone can take a photo and send it through the App and it will go the sanitary inspector concerned online. “He will attend to it and place a photo again online,” he says. The app, in Telugu too, has service-level timelines.

For the time being it is available on android platform and later will be available on other devices too.