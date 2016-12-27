GST: 15-day slot given for AP dealers to register

more-in

All the 2.1 lakh dealers in the State and about 28,000 in Visakhapatnam city have to get their provisional registration under the Goods and Services Tax Act, done by January 15.

The Central government has allotted a 15-day time slot period beginning January 1 to Andhra Pradesh, and all the dealers have to visit the site www.gst.gov.in to upload the required documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN card and other details, to get the provisional registration, said Deputy Commissioner Commercial Tax Department K. Nagendra, here on Monday.

According to him, the Commercial Tax Department will send the provisional user id and password for logging into the GST website to the registered email and mobile number of the dealers and they can use the same to login to the site. So far about 60 per cent of the dealers have sent their mobile and email ids to the department and the deadline is Dec. 31.

According to Mr. Nagendra, the constitutional amendment for the GST Bill was passed by Parliament and already approved by majority of the States in the country.

“The Act will come into force from April 1,” he said.

The entire process is online and user friendly. The dealers have been sensitised through a number of workshops and if they still have doubts they can contact the respective Commercial Tax Officers or approach the helpdesk. They can also login to www.apcity.gov.in for further information, K. Durga Surekha, CTO of Dwarakanagar area, told The Hindu.

Talking on the impact of GST on the State, Mr. Nagendra said the average annual revenue generated from the department was about Rs. 32,000 crore in the State, and the share of Visakhapatnam district was about Rs. 10,000 crore, with Rs. 8,000 crore coming exclusively from the oil sector.

Post GST, the revenue might come down slightly, but the Central government has assured to meet the deficit every two months.

Explaining the GST module, Mr. Nagendra said as of now there are about 12 types of taxes like VAT, Luxury tax and CST and dealers have to file separate returns for each of them. But with the implementation of GST, all the tax components will be withdrawn and there will be just one tax (GST) and the dealers have to file just one return and that to online. The GST collected will be shared between the State and the Centre.