GIS researchers win award at science fest

VISAKHAPATNAM: GITAM Institute of Science, GITAM University, researchers received the best poster presentation award at the Indian International Science Festival-2016, which concluded recently at CSIR-NPL campus, New Delhi.

The major emphasis of the event was interdependence of Science-Technology-Innovation and Society.

Over 2000 abstracts were submitted under various themes. Ms. Aparna Yerra and Dr. Mamillapalli Anitha represented Biotechnology department of GIS, GITAM University in Young Scientists Conclave.

The poster presented by them was selected for the first prize under the theme “Innovative Agriculture Practices and Live stock Management” and awarded the best poster presentation award.

Award was presented by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences.