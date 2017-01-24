Former RINL CMD bats for merger with NMDC

more-in

Former chairman-cum-managing director of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Y. Siva Sagar Rao on Monday termed the demand for merger of Visakhapatnam-headquartered public sector with National Mineral Development Corporation as a viable solution to end the woes of both the PSUs.

At a roundtable on ‘Save RINL” organised by CITU-affiliated Steel Plant Employees’ Union here at Public Library, he said RINL was paying a huge amount towards production for want of raw material security. On the other hand, NMDC was spending ₹1200 crore per annum towards interest liability (excluding production loss) for not commissioning its three million tonne steel plant at Nagarnagar in Chattisgarh in due time.

The merger proposal mooted long ago has not found any response from the Centre. The merger if made will be mutually beneficial for both the PSUs,” Mr. Rao said.

RINL can expand up to 20 million tonne from existing 6.3 million tonne going by rich land bank of 25,000 acres it has. On the other hand, NMDC has huge iron ore blocks in Baladilla of Chattisgarh.

SPEU president J. Ayodhyaram said a political will was required to merge both the PSUs and announced plans to launch a joint struggle by all the trade unions to mobilise public support for merger.