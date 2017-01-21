Former CJI to deliver PV memorial lecture

more-in

Lok Nayak Foundation is organising the 5th P.V. Narasimha Rao Memorial Lecture and the 13th Annual Awards function at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Assembly hall in Andhra University on Saturday.

Former Chief Justice of India Justice M.N. Venkatachalaiah would deliver the lecture on the topic ‘Civilisation – culture – society’. Supreme Court Judge Justice Jasti Chalameswar would preside.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao, Director of Judicial Academy of India Justice Goda Raghuram, senior journalist K. Ramachandra Murthy and Dupati Vijay Kumar of EMESCO Publications would participate in the programme.

Former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao was a great scholar and he belonged to entire Andhra Pradesh and should not be confined to Telangana alone. The first four memorial lectures on his name were conducted in Hyderabad and now our foundation has decided to organise the lecture in Andhra Pradesh for the first time, Foundation president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad told a media conference here on Friday.

Award for Goreti

Popular poet and folk singer Goreti Venkanna has been chosen for this year’s Lok Nayak Foundation award. The foundation was presenting the award to a person who has contributed to the promotion of Telugu literature every year. The award carries ₹1.5 lakh cash and a citation.

Mr. Lakshmi Prasad said the annual awards were being given away in memory of late N.T. Rama Rao and late Harivanshrai Bachchan. The earlier recipients of the award include: N.Rahul and Malati Chandur, Boyi Bhimanna, Vasireddy Seetha Devi, Kalipatnam Rama Rao, Janamaddi Hanumat Sastry, Ravuri Bharadwaja, C.V. Subbanna Satavadhani, Olga, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao, Garikapati Narasimha Rao and Vanguri Chitten Raju

Justice Jasti Chalameswar, Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao, Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Justice G. Raghuram, MLC MVVS Murthy would participate as guests in the awards function to be held at the same venue in the evening.

Foundation secretary N. Babayya and member Y. Sivaram Prasad were present at the media conference.