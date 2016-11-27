Folk music needs a fillip,says tabla exponent

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: India has a wealth of music stored in its folk traditions. It is the oldest form of music and it is a genre that relates directly to a common man. But it needs to be encouraged and developed, says percussionist and tabla exponent Tanmoy Bose.

The Kolkata-based tabla player was here on Sunday for a jugal-bandhi concert with mridangam player V.V. Ramana Murthy, as part of the ongoing annual festival of music organised by Visakha Music Academy, and squeezed some time to speak to The Hindu on the folk-classical fusion and what needs to be done to bring up the folk traditions.

According to him, the wealth is immense in the folk genre. Every state or rather every tribe has its own set of instruments and an individualistic style, he pointed out.

“While folk is played by crude and rustic musicians, which relates to the common man, classical music is played by people who undergo a proper training under the guru-sishya parampara and it usually appeals to the elite and the intellectuals. But there is a link between the two and I am exploring the ways to fuse both of them, so that it appeals to all audiences,” he said.

“There is an emotional bonding in the folk genre and it relates to every common man, across the globe.”

“If we go into its depth and do some research we shall find that there is a connection between the folk music played by the tribals in the Bastar region and by those in Sudan or some African country. The instruments and the playing style may wary a bit, but the content is same and it touches the heart,” said Mr. Tanmoy.

Mr. Tanmoy, who said that sitar maestro Ravi Shankar and Sarod exponent Amjad Ali Khan were his mentors, and had motivated him to fuse folk and classical and that was the reason why he started the Taal Tantra, a musical band to fuse the folk and classical genres from across the globe.

“Probably, no other country in the world has two great traditions as we have got such as the Carnatic and the Hindustani. Hindi film industry has immensely borrowed from the traditions, but have not acknowledged it,” he said.

Critical of what is happening in films, he said: “Any music is good music; probably the creator understands what he is delivering. And today cut-copy-paste has overtaken creativity.”

He was also critical of the trend in the reality shows. “There is no show that showcases classical music or for that matter any channel that has taken up the cause. There is no dearth of talent, but nobody has really made it big in the last 15 odd years, except a few like Shreya Ghosal, Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan. This shows that the purpose has failed,” he pointed out.

According to him, the parents also have failed in recognising the latent talent in their children.

“The children are forced into the rat race of becoming a cricketer or an engineer or at times even forced to sing bollywood numbers for the reality shows, without understanding their talent and giving the required ‘talim’ (coaching),” he said.

Both people and media should play a pro-active role in retaining our heritage, he said.