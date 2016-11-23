Focus on empowering RWAs at national meet

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: The national conference of Resident Welfare Associations scheduled to be held here on November 26 and 27 will endeavour to create a strong RWA movement in the State and to empower them.

The 74th Constitutional amendment mandates that ward committees should be formed in all municipalities. The ward committees will be headed by senior officials of the civic body and should comprise representatives of registered resident welfare associations, says president of the conference organising committee Uday Shirname.

"Once these committees are formed they will decide what is good for a respective locality like where a road is required, a drain has to be in place etc. and prioritise them. The decisions on the priorities will be taken by the municipal corporation," he said explaining functioning of ward committees.

However, he regrets the lack of awareness on the rights of citizens and also absence of a strong RWA movement in Andhra Pradesh. RWA movement is very strong in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Pune and citizens know their rights well.

"In Andhra Pradesh the RWA movement is still in initial stages. The conference will give us an opportunity to launch Andhra Pradesh Federation of RWAs to begin work in that direction," Mr. Shirname told The Hindu.

Many of the RWAs are not even registered and hence it will be a good beginning to start work, he says.

He also sees it as a learning experience from experts who have achieved considerable progress in their respective cities. For instance, an expert from Pune will talk about solid waste management and that city has achieved significant progress on managing garbage.

Mr. Shirname is of the view that size of the city or town hardly matters for RWAs to work effectively. In fact the smaller the town the better the work as the area will be compact, he said.