Focus on dairy farming to achieve double digit growth

more-in

The government has identified dairy farming as an area for double digit growth and a plan will be worked out to achieve the goal, Collector Pravin Kumar has said.

There were several programmes aimed increasing productivity, including fodder fields in every village, and unless they were made good use of the goals could not be achieved, he told a meeting of progressive dairy farmers here on Monday. Providing credit linkage was one of the important aspects. About 200 dairy farmers participated.

He said a plan would be worked out and more interactions with farmers organised towards that purpose in the next two to three months.

Joint Collector II D. Venkat Reddy said all steps were taken to ensure bank credit in a planned manner to meet the needs of dairy farmers.

Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, Siva Prasad said to improve productivity training was given to 14,040 dairy farmers in the district and precautions were taken to prevent spread of infectious diseases among cattle.

Arrangements were made stock fodder in villages.

NABARD Assistant General Manager Prasada Rao said during the current year SC/ST farmers would be sanctioned loans after the lists were obtained from the Animal Husbandry Department.

Lead District Manager D. Saratbabu and K.S.S.L.V. Prasada Rao participated in the meeting.