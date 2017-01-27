Five-year action plan under Smart City project on cards

A five-year action plan is on the anvil as a part of the Smart City project spending ₹1,602 crore and the government has released ₹349 crore, Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan has said.

Of the total outlay, the State and Central Governments will foot ₹500 crore each and the remaining would be mobilised through other sources, Mr. Harinarayanan said after hoisting the tricolour on Republic Day at the GVMC.

Continuous water supply, underground drainage, complete streets, development of green spaces, underground cabling, measures to prevent beach erosion and development of the beach front were among the smart city proposals.

5th rank

After winning the 8th rank in Smart City race from among 20 cities in the first round and 5th rank in Swachh Bharat survey in 2016, it was making all efforts to get into the top three ranks in 2017, Mr. Hari Narayanan said.

However, competition will be tough as 500 cities were being covered in the 2017 survey, up from 75 cities in 2016.

Unless the staff worked with dedication and people also cooperated the city could not come out in flying colours, the Commissioner said.

Awards for LED project

The efforts of the corporation had been recognised, he said, adding that the city received two awards at the national level for installing the highest number of LED lights and maintaining them, he said.