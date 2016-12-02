First Thursday draws crowd

more-in

A large number of devotees performed puja at the Sri Kanakmahalakshmi temple in the old city area since midnight on the first Thursday of the Margasiramaasostavam.

Temple staff and volunteers regulated the queue lines, distributed prasadam and a free meal while free buses were operated to bring devotees from the far off areas of the city. The first puja of the day was performed soon after midnight and HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, whose birthday was on Thursday, MLA V. Ganesh Kumar, temple EO S.J. Madhavi, temple trust chairman W. Bhaskara Rao and trustees along with their spouses, actor Jagapathi Babu, and producer Ashok Kumar performed puja. Later special pujas and abhishekams were performed. Devotees were allowed darshan later. Ms. Madhavi said elaborate and foolproof arrangements have been made for a comfortable and safe darshan to the devotees all through the festival month and more attention is being paid on Thursdays, considered auspicious days to have a darshan of Sri Kanakamahalakshmi, as huge number of devotees turn up.