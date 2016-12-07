Fire department to rope in volunteers

District Fire Officer J. Mohan Rao interacting with volunteers of the voluntary fire fighting force that the department is raising in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

more-in

The Fire Services Department is in the process of developing an auxiliary force comprising men from all walks to life, to assist the department during fire accidents and rescue mission during emergency and natural calamities.

As part of the process, the department organised a meeting here on Tuesday and already enrolled about 110 volunteers. According to District Fire Officer J. Mohan Rao, the idea was to build a voluntary force and the target was to enrol about 2,000 volunteers.

On Friday, the Department had called for a meeting of security agencies and each of the 11 agencies who attended the meeting promised to send at least 10 men.

“In the next phase we intend to call the NSS and NCC cadets,” said Assistant District Fire Officer Surendra Anand.

The volunteers will be given seven-day training in fire fighting, rescue operation and first aid.