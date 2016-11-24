FP shops to sell more commodities on PoS machines

more-in

To help overcome the change problem after demonetisation and to prevent any hardship to the poor, additional commodities worth Rs. 300 will be supplied through fair price shops from December 1.

The additional commodities including one kg of redgram dal, salt, onion, potato, one litre of palm oil and other commodities as per local needs will be sold through cashless transaction.

While all fair price shop dealers should have current accounts, consumers who want to buy the additional commodities should have RuPay, credit or debit cards to use them on point of sale machines.

Review meet

Joint Collector G. Srujana on Wednesday held a meeting with officials of Civil Supplies, Marketing and Oil Fed officials on the supply from December 1.

The additional commodities should reach all the 4.25 lakh Annapurna, Antyodaya Annayojana and white card holders, she told officials.

Onion and potato should be supplied by wholesalers to the Civil Supplies Department at rates fixed by the district-level purchasing committee, Ms. Srujana told traders.

Tamarind, turmeric and toilet and detergent soaps should be procured from GCC or in the open market through tender.

Ch. Anand Kumar and K. Nirmala Bai (Civil Supplies), district manager of Civil Supplies Pratap Reddy, Kaleswrara Rao (Marketing) and Manjula (Oil Fed) and wholesale merchants participated.