Expo depicts artist’s odyssey with nature

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: The overwhelming theme in sculptor and artist G.V. Ramana Murthy’s works is nature and the effect of human interference on the environment. This concept runs through his new line of works showcased at the two-day solo show of the artist at Visakha Museum that was inaugurated on Wednesday. Some 12 sculptures and 15 paintings are displayed here as part of the preview show in the city ahead of his solo exhibition in Mumbai’s Art Gate Gallery later this month.

Ramana Murthy’s oeuvre extends to sculptures and paintings with acrylic on ivory board. His show at the museum includes ‘Treeguard’ – a creative representation of growing urbanisation and its impact on depleting tree cover, ‘Apple’ – a work on metal and fibre glass that denotes the positive and negative side of man’s interference with nature and an untitled work that highlights the devastating effect of Cyclone Hudhud on nature. Speaking to The Hindu, artist Ramana said: “I have always been fascinated by seeds and stems of nature. My childhood years were spent amidst agriculture fields. So elements of nature have been a theme close to my heart and I have experimented with this theme by bringing out various facets in my sculptures.”

Creating magic with fibre glass, exploring the medium and creating new ideas from the environment has been a focal point of Ramana Murthy’s sculptures. Each sculpture has a story to tell with a metaphoric content in it. The exhibition also showcases his abstract art paintings which are a confluence of rich colours depicting the artist’s closeness with nature and its elements.

Ramana Murthy, whose sculptures dot the city, hails from Kurupam and has been dabbling in the field of fine arts for 15 to 20 years. His sculptures, commissioned by the district administration, dominate the city’s prime locations like the Beach Road. Some of his significant works include the 18-foot diameter the replica of the iconic Wheel of the Sun Temple at Konark, dinosaurs near The Park hotel and tigers and penguins fibre glass installations at the Beach Road. The artist recently showcased his works at a group show at Hyderabad’s Start Art Gallery and is now gearing up for his first solo show in Mumbai.

Ramana’s solo show will be open for public at the Visakha Museum on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.