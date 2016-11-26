Ernakulam weekly Suvidha to clear extra rush

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: The railways have decided to run train no.82801 Howrah-Ernakulum weekly Suvidha express and 82802 Ernakulam-Howrah weekly Suvidha trains from Dec, 3, 2016 to Jan 31, 2017 to clear the extra rush of passengers. The train No. 82801 will leave Howrah at 5 p.m. on Saturdays from Dec. 3 to Jan. 28, 2017 and arrives in Visakhapatnam the next day (Sundays) at 6.45 a.m. and leaves at 7.15 a.m. to reach Ernakulam on Mondays at 6 a.m., according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager M. Yelvender Yadav.

In the return direction, train No. 82802 will leave Ernakulam on Tuesdays from Dec. 6, 2016 to Jan. 31, 2017 at 8.50 a.m. to arrive in Visakhapatnam the next day (Wednesdays) at 8.25 a.m. and leave at 8.45 a.m. to reach Howrah the same night at 11.

Halts

These pair of trains will have stoppages at Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Renigunta and Jolarpettai.

The train runs with the composition of one 2nd AC, four 3rdAC coaches, 12 Sleeper class coaches and two second class sitting-cum-luggage/disabled coaches.