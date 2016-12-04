Visakhapatnam

EPGC golf tourney today

The second Golf for Wildlife and Nature charity tournament will be held at the East Point Golf Club here on Sunday. The tee off is at 6 a.m.

Hyderabad office of WWF-India is organising the golf tournament in association with EPGC to increase the conservation and education footprint in the Andhra Pradesh, according to a press release.

The proceeds raised from this tournament will be used for strengthening the Ek Prithvi - conservation leadership through education programme for 20 government schools in Visakhapatnam, organising of the Ekalavya archery championship for tribal tiger trekkers from the various forest areas of Andhra Pradesh, initiate a merit award programme for the Forest Department field staff and also to monitor the Olive Ridley turtles on the Vizianagaram to Srikakulam beach.

