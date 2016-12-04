EPGC golf tourney today

more-in

The second Golf for Wildlife and Nature charity tournament will be held at the East Point Golf Club here on Sunday. The tee off is at 6 a.m.

Hyderabad office of WWF-India is organising the golf tournament in association with EPGC to increase the conservation and education footprint in the Andhra Pradesh, according to a press release.

The proceeds raised from this tournament will be used for strengthening the Ek Prithvi - conservation leadership through education programme for 20 government schools in Visakhapatnam, organising of the Ekalavya archery championship for tribal tiger trekkers from the various forest areas of Andhra Pradesh, initiate a merit award programme for the Forest Department field staff and also to monitor the Olive Ridley turtles on the Vizianagaram to Srikakulam beach.