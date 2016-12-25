Visakhapatnam

Double decker train for Tirupati

At last, the tri-weekly double decker super fast express between Tirupati and Visakhapatnam will begin its inaugural run on December 30. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu will flag off the train at Tirupati.

The inaugural special will leave Tirupati at 10.30 a.m. and reach Visakhapatnam at midnight. In the return direction, the special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 1 a.m. on December 31 and will reach Tirupati at 3.30 p.m. the same day.

However, the regular run of the double decker superfast express will be from January 1, 2017 from Tirupati and in return direction with effect from January 2 from Visakhapatnam, according to a statement issued by B. Ramamohana Rao, Divisional Commercial Manager. The train No. 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam double decker superfast express train will leave Tirupati on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9.50 p.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam the following days at 11 a.m.

Train No. 22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati double decker superfast express train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 10.25 p.m.

