Digital India award for GVMC

Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Naryanan on Monday received Digital India Award-2016 in the golden category for its website from Minister for IT Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The award was given away at a function at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

The award is in recognition of its e-governance under single window and also cited its online tax collection, grievance redress and citizen charter.

An official release said GVMC was selected in the websites of urban local bodies managed by National Informatics Centre and Director General of e-governance.