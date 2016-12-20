Visakhapatnam

Digital India award for GVMC

more-in

Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Naryanan on Monday received Digital India Award-2016 in the golden category for its website from Minister for IT Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The award was given away at a function at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

The award is in recognition of its e-governance under single window and also cited its online tax collection, grievance redress and citizen charter.

An official release said GVMC was selected in the websites of urban local bodies managed by National Informatics Centre and Director General of e-governance.

Post a Comment
More In Visakhapatnam
award and prize
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2016 3:30:10 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Digital-India-award-for-GVMC/article16907800.ece

© The Hindu