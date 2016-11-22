Differently abled sports meet gets under way

A differently abled person participating in shotput competition in the district spotts meet at Andhra University ground in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Differently abled would not feel their disadvantage if there are provided with opportunities on par with others, Joint Collector G. Srujana said while inaugurating the district-level sports meet for differently abled at the Andhra University ground here on Monday.

Thanks to the programmes initiated by the government differently abled are provided with equal opportunities, she said. Vice-Chancellor of AU G. Nageswara Rao said given support and opportunities differently abled would shine on par with others.

Assistant Director of Department of Differently Abled and Welfare of Senior Citizens Venkateswara Rao said 600 differently abled persons were participating in the meet. Competitions were held in events like long jump, shotput, javelin throw, discus throw, running races, chess, carrom, etc. Joint Collector-II D.V. Reddy, Assistant Professor of AU Department of Physical Education Pallavi and others were present.