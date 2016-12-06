Deputy Speaker terms city ‘visalapatnam’

more-in

A genuine concern for Telugu, criticism of the content in TV channels mostly aping cinema, censor board for TV, compulsory slots for classical, folk, light music and other traditional art forms on TV channels and the practical steps to be taken to revitalise the language were among suggestions made at a meeting held by the Committee on Development of Telugu Language and Culture here on Monday.

Besides language, the onslaught on tradition and culture owing to several factors was focussed by participants.

Complimenting the participants, Deputy Speaker Madali Buddha Prasad said Visakhapatnam turned out to be “visalapatnam” (broad-minded) and that’s why it was growing.

There was convergence of views: at primary schools Telugu teachers should be appointed, more emphasis should be on school students, priority to Telugu in English medium schools, the effort should cover villages, cultural centres should be constructed in all districts to hold literary meetings and stage cultural programmes, government should publish literary works strengthening libraries, literary meetings should be held at regular intervals and literary organisations should be involved in promoting language.

Local artistes wanted an opportunity to them in government programmes instead of handing them over to event managers.

Theatre personality Meegada Ramalinga Swamy made a forceful plea for setting a training academy for verse drama here and week-end classes for high school students covering the poetic legacy from Nannaya.

Drawing huge applause for his observations, music director and former AIR artiste K.S. Chadrasekhar made scathing criticism of film-based content on TV channels, serials continuing ad nauseam and advocated censor board for TV channels and allocation of slots for classical traditional arts, drama and music.

Empty talk

He was also critical of the empty talk on FM channels and the kind of language used.

Norms of Doordarshan that no serial should be more than 22 episodes and on time of advertisements must be followed.

AIR and Doordarshan programmes should be broadcast.

Writer Ramatirtha said since classical language status was conferred, Central Institute of Classical Telugu should be formed and an effort should start to revise dictionaries incorporating works that found their way into Telugu.

Writer D.V. Surya Rao suggested that a centre of Telugu University and folk studies centre should be set up at Srikakulam.

Writer Jagaddhatri wanted education in Telugu up to graduation and steps to protect the 1000 years of literature.

Balladeer Vangapandu Prasada Rao wanted pride of place for folk arts.

An M.A. Telugu student, K. Lalshmi, urged encouragement for Telugu typing.

Sekharamantri Prabhakar Rao, Indraganti Ramachandra Murthy, Meegada Venkataramana, Peri Venkata Someswara Sarma, Battina Vikram Goud, D. Srinivasa Manohar, Ch.R.K. Murthy, V.V. Satyanaryana, Bala Kondala Rao, and Ramaiah Reddy were among those who spoke at the meeting.