Depression likely to move towards Andhra coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: The depression over south-east Bay of Bengal moved slightly northward and lay centred at about 1,160 km south-east of Visakhapatnam, 1,220 km east south-east of Machilipatnam, 270 km west north-west of Car Nicobar, and 300 km south south-west of Port Blair on Wednesday evening.

The system is very likely to move nearly northward for the next 12 hours and then north westwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent four days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours and into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours.

Rain likely from Dec. 11

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh is very likely to commence from December 11.

The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here has advised fishermen of Andhra Pradesh coast to be cautious while venturing into the sea.