Demonetisation shadow over silk expo

Bringing India’s rich handloom traditions from different parts of the country under one roof, Silk India Expo was inaugurated here by upcoming actor Bhavya Sri at Symphony Hall, YMCA Complex, on Wednesday. The six-day expo that is being organised by Hastashilpi – Artisans and Weavers Welfare Association, Mysore, has stalls from the States of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Kashmir, Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, among others, showcasing the unique handlooms of the regions.

While the stall owners have witnessed a marked drop in sales due to the impact of demonetisation, they are pinning their hopes on the upcoming festive and holiday season which has traditionally been a peak business period for exhibition organisers. “Our sales have dropped by over 60 per cent this season post demonetisation. We had a particularly dull experience in Mumbai which was held immediately after the demonetisation was announced,” said Rizwan from Kashmir. His stall has some exquisite collections of Kashmiri embroidered saris from the valley. Another vendor from Rajasthan said they had to lower their prices and even incur losses to make up for the particularly dull month of November. “December holds some promise for us as we are seeing the buying sentiments improve. However, it is way below the average. We are returning from Kerala where we had a no-profit and no-loss business, which itself is a promising sign for us in times like this,” said a participant from Gujarat. Other vendors from Bengal have kept their margins low as a result of low volume in sales. The exhibition has a collection of handlooms like tassar, jute, Uppada, Kanchipuram silks, Maheshwari and Kota saris and dress materials. Bed covers and bed spreads and cushion covers are also on display. The exhibition will be on till December 19.