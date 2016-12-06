DRM conducts safety inspection

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Chandralekha Mukherjee conducted a safety inspection between Vizag and Palasa section of main line. Safety consciousness among the railway employee is promoted through man to man counselling, safety circulars, safety seminars and safety drives. Safety drives are conducted to improve efficiency with focus on inspection of points and crossings, bridges and 100 per cent fittings with concentration on vulnerable locations.

During the inspection, the DRM counselled the supervisors and field staff in presence of other officers. The DRM and the accompanying officers checked all the safety circulars at the stations and alerted the staff on safety consciousness to prevent human errors. Senior Divisional Engineer(Coordination), Senior Divisional Safety Officer, Senior Divisional Operations Manager and Divisional Signal and Telecom Engineer accompanied the DRM during the inspection.