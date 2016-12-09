Cyclone Vardah to cross A.P. coast on December 12

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: The cyclonic storm ‘Vardah’ over southeast Bay of Bengal moved slowly northwards with a speed of 4 km/hr during the past six hours and lay cantered about 1,020 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 1,120 km east - southeast of Machilipatnam and 240 km west-south west of Port Blair on Thursday.

The system is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and is very likely to move nearly northward for some more time and then north westwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Kakinada around the forenoon/noon of Dec. 12. There is possibility of slight weakening of the system before landfall, according to a Cyclone Alert bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here on Thursday night.

Squally winds with speed reaching 45 to 55 km/h are likely to prevail along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh from Dec 10. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places, with heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places, over coastal AP, commencing from Dec 11 evening.

The sea condition would be rough to very rough along and off coastal AP from Dec 11. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Andhra Pradesh coast from Dec 10 onwards. Fishermen out at sea have been advised to return to the coast by Dec 10.

Port signals: Distant warning signal no. II (DW-II) kept hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Krishnapatnam ports. Distant warning signal no. II (DW-II) with section signal number V has been kept hoisted at the Gangavaram and Kakinada ports.

Staff Reporter from Vijayawada adds: The State government has braced itself up to tackle the situation.

At the time of landfall, there is a possibility of gales at a speed of 80-130 kmph and the impact would be high on the coastal areas.

The National Disaster Management Authority has instructed all the district Collectors concerned to take necessary precautions and preventive measures to avoid damage.

It has also ordered the district administrations to depute special personnel to alert people in the areas where the impact would be high.

The government has set up a control room at the Command Communication Centre in the city which will be operated by the NDMA. A helpline number 0866 2488000 is also made available, according to NDMA commissioner M.V. Seshagiri Babu.