Cyclone ‘Nada’ weakens

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclonic storm ‘Nada’ over south-west Bay of Bengal has weakened into a deep depression and lay centred at about 90 km east- south-east of Karaikal in Tamil Nadu.

The system is very likely to weaken further into a depression during next 24 hours.

Under its influence, strong surface winds from a north-easterly direction with speed reaching 45-50 kmph are likely along and off south-coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Fishermen of south-coastal Andhra Pradesh are advised not venture into the sea.

There is no warning for north-coastal A.P., according to the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur over coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema on Friday.