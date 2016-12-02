Cyclone ‘Nada’ weakens
VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclonic storm ‘Nada’ over south-west Bay of Bengal has weakened into a deep depression and lay centred at about 90 km east- south-east of Karaikal in Tamil Nadu.
The system is very likely to weaken further into a depression during next 24 hours.
Under its influence, strong surface winds from a north-easterly direction with speed reaching 45-50 kmph are likely along and off south-coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Fishermen of south-coastal Andhra Pradesh are advised not venture into the sea.
There is no warning for north-coastal A.P., according to the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here.
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur over coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema on Friday.
