Cycling, walk mark Bharat Parv

Visakhapatnam: As part of ‘Bharat Parv’ celebrations, a cycling expedition from Samudrika Naval Auditorium to Bojjanna Konda caves was flagged off by Chief of Staff Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, here on Saturday. Over 100 Naval personnel including their family members participated in the expedition covering a distance of 70 km both ways. The expedition was coordinated by INS Satavahana. On reaching Bojjanna Konda, the participants took up a clean-up drive around the area as part of Swachh Bharat initiative.

Walk on Dolphin Hill

As part of the “Parv,” Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Health Walk was organised on Dolphin Hill for naval personnel on the day.

Over 500 naval personnel including their family members participated in the event which was flagged-off by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain.

The walk covered a distance of 5 km on Dolphin Hill and was coordinated by INS Circars.