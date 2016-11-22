Cyber crime rate drops post demonetisation in city

more-in

No fresh cases reported in the last 10 days

VISAKHAPATNAM: Post demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes, the Cyber Crime Police station here expected a spurt in the cyber crime rate. But it turned out to be the other way round.

“There is sudden drop in the cyber crime rate and in the last 10 days no fresh case has been reported. In normal times, we would record at least two cases per day”, Inspector of Cyber Crime Police Station K. Satyanarayana Rao said.

After notifying that the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes would no longer be legal tender there has been a huge rush at the banks to exchange the old notes and withdraw small change. “Many have switched to online banking to save time and avoid the rush, and this prompted us to be cautious, as there were many first time online bankers, who included senior citizens and from rural areas. Keeping this in mind we expected a spurt in the crime rate,” he added.

DCP (Crime) T. Ravi Kumar Murthy attributes the drop in crime rate to the cautious approach by people or it may be just a lull before the criminals strike it rich. “And what is needed at this moment is educating the people on the online usage,” said the DCP.

This year, the Cyber Crime Police Station recorded about 250 cases till October 30 and of them 190 pertain to cases where criminals could persuade the victims to divulge their OTP (One Time Password).

According to Head of the Department of Computer Science of Andhra University College of Engineering P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy, online transactions would increase from now and cyber criminals will be on the prowl. Apart from securing the systems, the process must be more user-friendly.

The authorities concerned should think of incorporating regional language in the user interface. Rural people will benefit from this move, he said.

Moreover, to make the system more simpler and security-proof, the interface should also be made voice enabled. This apart, the government should now also think of organising mass training camps to educate the people, especially the rural people, to enable them to use the online system more securely, said Prof. Prasada Reddy.

As per the National Crime Record Bureau Visakhapatnam city, has been ranked second after Bangalore in the country to record maximum number of cyber crimes since 2011.