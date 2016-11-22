Currency crisis: GCC sale, retail business down by 50 per cent

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Demonetisation has cast its shadow on the retail sale of Girijan Cooperative Corporation, which is known for bringing nature’s purity to homes since its inception in 1956 and providing remunerative price to tribal forest-dwellers across the State.

Retail sale of its products, including highly popular Girijan honey, flower tamarind, red rajma, turmeric powder, shikakai, soapnut and ‘Triphala churnam’ have come down by 50 per cent since the announcement of demonetisation of high-value notes from the midnight of November 8.

GCC was formed to rescue tribal forest-dwellers from the clutches of middlemen who used to exploit them taking advantage of their innocence. It procures non-timber forest produce from them by offering remunerative price.

The retail sale has come down by 50 per cent. GCC has set a target of Rs.367 crore for 2016-17 of which the retail sale is estimated at Rs.35 crore. It also sells essential commodities like kerosene, rice, oil and pulses through depots run by it in all tribal villages. The turnover from the depots is originally expected to cross Rs.150 crore in addition to Rs.100 crore from fuel stations. Sale at fuel stations, managed by GCC, has not been hit as they are accepting old notes as per the government directive.

GCC Vice-Chairman-cum-Managing Director A.S.P.S. Ravi Prakash has told The Hindu on Tuesday that they had taken the demonetisation move and the subsequent currency crisis as a challenge and are taking steps on a war-footing for popularising digital transactions.

“We are in talks with banks and initiating measures to install swiping machines at retail outlets including our shops run at Millennium Bunk, Ushodaya junction and Gajuwaka in the city. At the franchisee outlets across Andhra Pradesh, we want to install swiping machines.”

Mr. Ravi Prakash has said they are also keen on accepting digital wallets so as to popularise e-payments at all the outlets in the cities and towns.

On the whole, GCC target for the current fiscal might be hit by 20 per cent with indications that the currency crisis will be set right in a few days.