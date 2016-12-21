Corruption: Men in khaki head the list in 2015-16

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: If ACB cases, be it trap or disproportionate asset (DA), are considered the benchmark to judge corruption in a department, it is the men in khaki (police and excise personnel together) who head the list in Visakhapatnam district in 2015-16.

Though there is an overall drop in the number of cases against the police and excise personnel so far in 2016, it has shot up when compared with 2015.

The total number of cases booked in 2015 against officials across all departments was 36 as against 26 this year.

In the case of the Police Department, the number of cases booked in 2015 was one. This year, the number has gone up to five, including three trap and two DA cases.

In the Excise Department, the number of cases was one during the previous year and three this year, including the recent arrest of Katam Lakshman Bhaskar, Additional Commissioner and number two man in the department in the State.

Of the five cases registered against the police personnel this year, three are against inspector-rank officers, and one each against an SI and a constable.

While III Town Crime Inspector K.S.N. Konda and IV Town Crime Inspector Ch. Prasada Rao were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribes, Marine Police (Pudimadaka) Inspector Sheikh Hussain was arrested for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

It is estimated that Hussain amassed properties worth over Rs.15 crore.

Sources in the ACB say that both the police and excise officials are in touch with people on a day-to-day basis, and that exposes them to corrupt practices. Similar is the case with departments such as Revenue, Medical and Health, Stamps and Registration, and Commercial Taxes, where interaction with people is on the higher side.

But unlike in the Police Department, the level of corruption in the other departments has been curtailed to a certain extent with people switching to the online mode of transaction.

“The online mode has brought in a certain level of transparency. Schemes such as the proposed GST (goods and services tax) will reduce the scope of corruption in departments such as Commercial Taxes,” says DSP of ACB (Visakhapatnam) Kinjarapu Ramakrishna Prasad.

In 2015, seven cases were registered in the Revenue Department, three in the Commercial Taxes Department, and three in the Medical and Health Department.

In 2016, only one case has been registered so far in each of these departments.