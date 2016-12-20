Cool weather raises hopes of Tibetan traders

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as the temperatures in the city dipped to a record low in the past couple of days, it has been a winter of despair for the families from Tibetan settlement in Odisha’s Chandragiri who arrived in the city in October with their woollen wears. Around 11 families set up their stalls at the Police Barracks during this time of the year to sell woollen wear like sweaters, shawls, stoles, pullovers, and sporty jackets in an enticing range of colours.

On a dull Tuesday evening, L.C. Dorjee, one of the Tibetan traders, explained to a customer, “We don’t have change for Rs 2,000 notes neither do we have any facility for card payments.” Dorjee was left with no option but to turn back even the two customers who came looking for winter wear that evening. The market has witnessed the worst footfall due to demonetisation, according to the shopkeepers. “This has been a regular occurrence ever since demonetisation was announced. Our business is down by over 75 per cent this season,” he told The Hindu.

Sitting silently in the roadside stalls, the Tibetan families concurred with Dorjee’s views. “After a long time, Vizag has seen such a fantastic climate. The temperatures have seen a sudden dip this year. But demonetisation has dealt a cruel blow on us this time. Normally during the peak winter period, we make Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 sale per day. This time we have been struggling to make a sale of even Rs 3,000 a day,” said Taashi, another trader, who has been coming to the city every winter for the last 30 years.

The sudden fall in temperatures in the past two days has given a glimmer of hope to the Tibetan families as sales marginally improved. “Last Sunday, we made a sale of Rs 7,000. This was the highest sale done on a day this season. We are hoping people will come out and buy in the next few days,” Dorjee added. Unlike every year, most vendors said only the smaller products like woollen caps which cost about Rs 50 to Rs 100 are moving faster this time.

According to most traders, the issue is change for higher currency notes of Rs 2,000 and lack of Point of Sale machines. With no takers at her stall, 74-year-old Shikobari echoes similar sentiments. “People are busy queuing up at the banks for notes. And the few who come here asks for card swiping machines. We have faced lot of difficulties in the past three months. We depend on the winter season which is our main livelihood. This year it is going to be a big struggle for us,” said 74-year-old Shikobari.