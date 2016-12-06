Contributions sought for Sainik Welfare Fund

more-in

The District Sainik Welfare Officer has appealed to the general public, traders, industrialists, cinema theatre owners, rice millers and others to donate generously to the Sainik Welfare Fund as part of the Flag Day on Dec 7.

The fund is meant for the welfare of the dependents of soldiers, who have lost their lives in the defence of the nation, retired soldiers and widows of former soldiers. Contributions have to be sent to the Director, Sainik Welfare Fund (Andhra Pradesh), Moghulrajapuram, Vijayawada, either in the form of a DD or ECS (through State Bank of India, M.G. Road, Vijayawada, account no. 33881128795, IFSC – SBINOO16857) under intimation to the District Sainik Welfare Officer, Visakhapatnam. The contributions made will be eligible for I-T exemption.