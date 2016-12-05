Continuing his guru’s legacy

more-in

Krishna Kumar reminisces his days with Balamuralikrishna and his efforts to bring out the maestro’s unpublished works

He had the privilege of being under the tutelage of Carnatic maestro Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna at the age of 12. He had also the good fortune of receiving his guru’s blessings in full public view to continue the legacy.

For Carnatic vocalist K. Krishna Kumar, what can be a better way to pay tributes to his master than following in his footsteps?

Dr. Krishna Kumar was here to perform during the annual festival of music organised by the Visakha Music Academy. He spoke to The Hindu about his association with Dr. Balamuralikrishna, especially during the maestro’s last days.

“I was here with my guru for a concert that was organised in Anakapalle on February 19 this year. And that was Dr. Balamuralikrishna’s last concert. That is why Visakhapatnam has a special place in my mind, as this was the place where I saw him sing in a concert for the last time,” said Dr. Krishna Kumar in an emotionally-choked voice.

The Carnatic exponent, after singing for about 45 minutes, had asked Dr. Krishna Kumar to continue the concert.

“I was surprised by his announcement, and said that the audience had come to listen to him,” Dr. Krishna Kumar recalled.

To keep the audience in good humour, Dr. Balamuralikrishna announced his decision publicly and said: “It is time Krishna sings and I listen to him.”

Having said so, he got down the stage and sat amidst the audience. And I took this opportunity to sing a ‘mangalam’ composed by him.

“The last stanza in it says ‘Sri murali ki subha mangalam’. For me, it was a perfect gurudakshina,” said Dr. Krishna Kumar.

Dr. Krishna Kumar has travelled far and wide. Besides giving solo performances, he had associated himself with the maestro in over 100 concerts.

A rare combination of a mathematician and musician, Dr. Krishna Kumar is a recipient of a number of awards, including the one conferred by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academi.

Talking about the ‘guru-shishya parampara’, Dr. Krishna Kumar said that the sacred bond was on the wane today.

“Earlier, the shishya used to wait for the guru. But today, it is the guru who is going around to get a good shishya,” he said.

Reminiscing his days with Dr. Balamuralikrishna, he said: “Though I had joined at an early age and learnt the nuances of Carnatic music from him, it was only from 2012 that I became his companion in every concert. It was more like a father and son relationship. I had spent more than four hours a day with him till the last day.”

Having done over 30 own creations, Dr. Krishna Kumar is now working on bringing out some of the unpublished compositions of Dr. Balamuralikrishna.

Another unique aspect in Dr. Kumar’s musical journey was his combination with his wife Binni Krishna Kumar.

“I met her during a college youth festival. And both being singers from the same genre, we had struck a bond that blossomed into a husband and wife relationship later,” he said.

“Two singers from different backgrounds singing Carnatic vocal together is a difficult aspect. But we gelled well,” he said.