College that produced stalwarts like C.V. Raman, Alluri

Executive Director of Visakh Refinery G.V. S.S.S. Prasad Sarma arriving for the 156th Founder's Day of Mrs.A.V.N. College in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Correspondent A.V. Adeep Bhanoji Row and Principal V. Perraju are seen. | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

more-in

From a school with 30 students to a famed college with more than 4,200 students giving a run for corporate colleges for their money, Mrs. A.V.N. College looks forward to turning into a research centre.

Older than the Andhra University itself, the 156-year-old college is not only housed in a heritage building but produced several stalwart alumna that are historic personalities like Noble laureate C.V. Raman, revolutionary leader Alluri Sitarama Raju, freedom fighter Tenneti Viswanatham and former Mayor D.V. Subba Rao, to name a few.

“Several of my family members have studied here and it helped three generations get the benefit of education and make it good in life,” says Rahimunnisa Begum, former student and secretary Ba-Bapu Bhavan, who came to participate in the 156th Foundation Day to remember founder A.V. Narasinga Row on Tuesday.

Additional Director General of PIB P.J. Sudhakar with a string of Ph.Ds and a host of degrees to his credit was all praise for the alma mater that made a poor farm labourer’s son like him whose family had no education for seven generations previously take up academics so successfully.

Commerce faculty M. Simhadri Naidu, an old student and now a lecturer with 20 years of experience, recalls that admission to the coveted institution was by merit when he had studied. The college is keeping pace with changing times, he says. Spoken English is imparted and in commerce academic syllabus is synchronised with Tally software to improve employability, he says. Campus interviews are held and students are getting appointments in commerce and management companies.

The college mainly caters to students from poorer economic background.

“We have been requesting the Visakhapatnam Port Trust, HPCL and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to start courses that suit their requirement so as to improve their employability,” says Principal Vedula Perraju. It has undergraduate to post-graduate, polytechnic courses and D.Ed. also.

With post-graduate courses being offered, the college has applied to Andhra University to grant research centres to it, Mr. Perraju says. “We are working with A P State Skill Development Corporation to improve skills of students.”

In 2010, funds of about Rs.45 lakh from the Government and the UGC were spent on restoring and sustaining the heritage building.