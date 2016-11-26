Clean water needed for healthy life: Venkaiah

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurating a safe drinking water plant at Govt. Queen Mary's High School for Girls in Visakhapatnam on Friday. SANA managing director Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, MP K. Haribabu, MLA V. Ganesh Kumar and Collector Pravin Kumar are seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arangement

more-in

He launches Surya Sujaladhaara at Queen Mary’s High School

Visakhapatnam: Surya Sujaladhaara, safe drinking water system, and Harita biotoilets, provided by an NGO Social Awareness Newer Alternatives (SANA) and local MP K. Haribabu from his MP LAD funds, were launched by Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu at the Govt. Queen Mary’s High School for Girls here on Friday.

Clean drinking water is needed for healthy life and water is going to be a great crisis in future and steps must be taken to avoid it, Mr. Naidu said while complementing SANA managing trustee Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju for providing the two necessary facilities for girls. The MP and SANA contributed Rs. 10.50 lakh each for the two facilities. SANA is providing drinking water plants and biotoilets in 12 girls schools and 20 villages in the district.

He also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted the Swach Bharat a people’s movement and not a government or politicians’ programme and gave examples of how women raised the demand for individual toilets and got them fulfilled. Mr. Naidu advised the girl students, officials and people’s representatives to ensure that the facilities are maintained properly.

He quipped that he was happy to be with a disciplined lot of schoolchildren instead of being in Parliament, which is in session but not functioning.

Dr. Haribabu said he had provided furniture for schools and would provide biotoilets in a slum adjacent to the Ramamurthypantulupeta rail over bridge.

MP of Anakapalle M. Srinivasa Rao, MLA V. Ganesh Kumar, Collector Pravin Kumar, Municipal Commissioner M. Harinarayanan, DEO Krishna Reddy and others spoke.

Schoolchildren presented a cultural programme. Mr. Naidu planted a sapling on the school premises.