City to host all-India DWCRA Bazaar

more-in

The city is hosting the Sale of Articles of Rural Artisan Societies (SARAS)/DWCRA Bazaar for the third consecutive year. Three hundred stalls are being set up for the DWCRA Bazaar on the Andhra University Engineering College ground for artisans from 20 States to display and sell their products. Many from AP are also participating.

The exhibition is being organised jointly by the Central and State governments from December 23 to January 3 next, Collector Pravin Kumar said at a press conference here on Tuesday. Last year the DWCRA Bazaar has done a business of Rs. 3 crore and the response for the first year’s show was also good. This year the business is expected to be around Rs. 6 crore.

The DWCRA Bazaar is a good opportunity for the artisans of handicrafts to sell their products which otherwise do not have all-India marketing facility, he said.

Along with the Central government, the DWCRA Bazaar is being supported by the NABARD, MEPMA, Andhra Bank, State Bank of India, LIC, United India Insurance, Steel India and National Jute Board of India.

Handlooms, handicrafts, toys, traditional food items, etc. from several States will be on display. Debit and credit cards would be accepted. ATM facility is also being made available.

The exhibition would be open from 10 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. every day.