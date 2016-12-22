City student makes it to national science fair

more-in

D. Sree Harshini of Sri Prakash Vidya Niketan has brought laurels to her school by making her way into the National Level Science Fair, conducted by The Initiative for Research and Innovation in Science (IRIS), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India (DST), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Intel Education.

She presented her project in an innovative manner on Dermatoglyphics – a project related to behavioural sciences. The exhibition is being organised from Dec 21 to 23, 2016, at IISER, Pune, with the objective of providing a common platform to students to give shape to their innovative ideas and increase their awareness in science.

The project aims to investigate and study the relationship between finger ridges, ATD angle of palm of students in the age group of 11 to 15 years with their intellectual abilities in both realistic and co-scholastic areas. School Director Chitturi Vasu Prakash congratulated Sree Harshini on her achievement.