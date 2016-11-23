City cherishes memories of Carnatic legend

A file photo of M. Balamuralikrishna at a function organised in connection with his 80th birthday celebrations in Visakhapatnam.— | Photo Credit: C_V_SUBRAHMANYAM

Connoisseurs and musicians fondly recall his greatness, lasting contribution to music

Memories of the musical genius of Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna resonate with a ring of immortality as news of his passing away came in.

Connoisseurs and musicians fondly recall his greatness, affability and lasting contribution to music.

Former Rector of Andhra University A. Prasana Kumar regards his selection and rendering of Ramadasu kiranalu as the most lasting contribution bringing in a silent revolution. “Credit also goes to him in establishing that Telugus could excel in Carnatic music when the scene was dominated by stalwarts from other States,” he says quoting veena maestro Chittibabu.

Balamurali was the chosen child of music, he said quoting the musician’s famous remark that he does not know music but music knows him.

“He was an extraordinary musician who performed in a number of genres ranging from classical, devotional, folk, film, jugalbandi with Hindustani vocal to western classical and pushed the boundaries of Carnatic music,” said Carnatic vocalist Manda Sudha Rani paying tributes to his spontaneous creativity. He showed the world what a Carnatic musician could do. His works were based on vision, aesthetic judgment and knowledge of Indian/world music as a whole, she said.

He was a magician of music and could mesmerise audience with his spontaneous compositions in three and four ragas, said Carnatic vocalist Mandapaka Sarada. She described him as all-time great musical genius.

She considers it her good fortune that she brought out cassettes singing with him and participated in radio programmes. She also sang film songs with him at a programme of Kerala Sangham in 1984.

Percussionist Vankayala Venkata Ramana Murthy who accompanied in his last official concert at Godavari pushkarams and in January at Anakapalle described him as a consummate artist and a spring well of spontaneous improvisation. His pronunciation was of the highest standard at the same time never compromising on the meaning of the kritis, said Mr. Murthy who accompanied him when the triumvirate- the maestro, Hariprasad Chaurasia and L. Subramaniam- performed in Bangalore.

His father Narasimha Murthy, who accompanied him in a radio programme, said the greatest tribute to Balamuralikrishna came from great composer Mysore Vasudevachar who told Balamuralikrishna that he brought life to his kriti.

Secretary of Sahrudaya Sahiti Sekharmantri Prabhakara Rao paid tributes stating that he created “Mahati,” “Sumukha,” “Ganapati” and “Siddhi” ragas.