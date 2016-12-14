City beauty floors actor

more-in

Actor Shraddha Das is floored by the beauty of the city and loves to binge on Andhra delicacies. “My all-time favourite is ‘kandi podi’ with ghee rice,” said the actor, who was in the city on Wednesday to launch the Spa Palace.

The spa centre located at Sampath Vinayagar Temple Road has specialises in traditional Thai spa therapies. Sharing her fitness regime, the actor who was recently seen in ‘Guntur Talkies’ said that she was a foodie, but believed in yoga and spa therapies. Spa Palace started its expansion in March this year and within nine months has marked its presence in seven States across the country with 15 branches.