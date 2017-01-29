City’s beauty floored foreign delegates: Naidu

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said his government was committed to making Visakhapatnam more beautiful with new tourist attractions and tourist-friendly amenities.

Recalling how LED lighting in the streets after Hudhud had not only reduced energy cost but also added beauty to the city, the Chief Minister said at CII Partnership Summit that the city had turned more beautiful this year. He also urged the investors to make Visakhapatnam their second home.

“I am pretty sure that with several tourism projects getting grounded and the decision to develop it as a smart city with world-class facilities, it will become more beautiful in future,” he said. Mr. Naidu said he was overwhelmed by the response of investors to visit Visakhapatnam and said most of the investors including those from the United States, Europe and other countries were very impressed with the clean and green look of the city. “The beaches and hillocks and its landscape has floored all those who thronged the city to attend the two-day summit,” he remarked.

Mr. Naidu promised to construct an international convention centre with good landscaping and amenities within a year. That would become a permanent venue for the investment summit, he said.

CII Secretary General Chandrajit Banerjee said CII would be happy to partner with the State Government and hold meetings at a permanent venue.