Chief Justice of India coming to Vizag today

Chief Justice of India Justice T.S. Thakur will visiting the city from Friday to Sunday, according to Principal District and Sessions Judge P.V. Jyotirmayi.

Mr. Justice Thakur will arrive here from Delhi by flight at 9.30 p.m.

Convocation

He is likely to visit the District Courts Complex and the Visakhapatnam Bar Association on Saturday morning and participate in the convocation of the Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University to be held at Port’s Kalavani auditorium at 3.30 p.m.

The Chief Justice would leave for Bengaluru by flight at 7.55 a.m. on Sunday.

Dec 16, 2016

