Chess selections today

Visakhapatnam: Trials to select the district players for the State government schools chess competition will be held at the Swarna Bharati indoor stadium here at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Pupils of eighth to 10th classes of the government schools are eligible to participate and top five boys and five girls will be selected for the State meet. Cheela Ramesh (mobile 73864 70646) can be contacted for details. Every participant has to bring his or her own chess set and study certificate. District players selected for the State-level competition will be given Rs. 1,000 each after reporting for the meet to be held in Vijayawada on Dec. 18. First prize at the State meet carries a cash award of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 30,000 will be given to the runner-up.