Chegg India, Prospecta join campaign to go cashless

Responding to the government's call for demonetisation, the employees of Chegg India, leading student-first connected learning platform and Prospecta Technologies, IT firm, took a pledge to go cashless.

About 300 employees of the KPO located in the city also took a pledge to fight for eradicating black money from the country at an awareness programme conducted by Software Technologies Parks of India (STPI) at Chegg India office on VIP Road.

Employees of Prospecta, software designing and development and mobile app development firm at MVP Colony, also joined the campaign to go cashless.

Chegg is a student-first connected learning platform with its employees based here creating subject content for students across the globe. Chegg's Student Hub makes higher education more affordable and more accessible. It is a public company based in Santa Clara, CA with offices in San Francisco, New York, Portland, India, Israel, Ukraine and Berlin.

STPI Joint Director M.P. Dubey in his address explained the importance of demonetisation and brought about awareness over cashless transaction.

Director of Chegg Sam Oguri said the company was encouraging all its employees, vendors, and associates to go digital.