Cashless transaction village floors official

Joint Collector G. Srijana visited Dharmasagaram village near Narsipatnam on Tuesday to observe the way the locals turned it into a cashless transaction village.

She was surprised to watch the villagers purchasing milk, provisions, etc. and farmers paying wages to the farm labourers through cash transfer. The villagers have converted the demonetisation effect into a cashless village and this has indicated that the benefits of technology has reached the rural area, Ms. Srijana said while appreciating the villagers and officials. “A small village has achieved something big and this would be explained to the Chief Minister during the Collectors’ conference”, she said

Assistant Collector Saikanth Varma was appreciated for training the local youth and creating awareness among the youth in cashless transaction.

Mr. Varma said 29 youths were trained in conducting cashless transaction adn each one of them conducted a door-to-door awareness campaign.