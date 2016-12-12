Cash woes likely to ease from tomorrow

more-in

The cash woes of people in the district are likely to ease considerably from Tuesday afternoon with Andhra Bank receiving about Rs. 94 crore and State Bank of India (SBI) Rs. 43 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to bank sources.

The money received by Andhra Bank has to be re-distributed among 36 other banks including nationalised banks, cooperative banks and private banks in accordance with the guidelines issued by the RBI.

The cash was received in denominations of Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 50, Rs. 100, Rs. 500, and Rs. 2,000. The new Rs. 100, Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000 notes would be dispensed through ATMs most probably from Tuesday afternoon, and the new smaller denomination notes would be given to customers across the bank counters, bank sources said. This is because of the three-day holiday for banks in view of second Saturday, Sunday and Milad-Un-Nabi holiday on Monday.