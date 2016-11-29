Cases booked against YMCA office- bearers

more-in

Following a direction given by the Fourth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, the Fourth Town Police have registered cases against 12 office-bearers of YMCA.

Cases were booked against Rolland Williams, Vijay Pradhan, G Mathew Peter, K. Krupadan Kumar, G. Naveen Noel Anand, B.V. Chandra Bob, P. Prakash Benhur, S.V. Francis, S.V. Prasad, Tatalam Suresh and P. Kiran Kumar of Sanpra Group, under IPC sections 406, 420, 427, 471 and 120-B.

The court directed the police based on a complaint filed by one James Anand Abraham who has alleged misappropriation of funds and wrongful usage of YMCA’s property in Visakhapatnam, by the officer-bearers.

Earlier, the national general secretary of YMCA in New Delhi Ch.R.P. Manikumar had constituted a five-member committee to enquire into the alleged irregularities. The police are investigating the case.