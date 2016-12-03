Visakhapatnam

Cancer screening facility at KGH

more-in

Women’s health-comprehensive cancer screening and treatment project was inaugurated at the gynaecology OP Block, King George Hospital on Friday. It was sponsored by Andhra Medical College Association of North America and alumni of the 1966-batch of Andhra Medical College. MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Collector Pravin Kumar inaugurated the facility. Free screening of breast and cervical cancer can be availed at the unit, according to Superintendent of KGH G. Arjuna and AMC Principal T. Radha attended.

Former HoD of Paediatrics Pundarikaksha Varanasi is coordinating the project. An alumnus Seetaramayya Nagula of the USA is also arranging brachy therapy unit in the Radiotherapy Department of KGH at a cost of Rs. 2 crore for enabling treatment to the cervical cancer patients.

Post a Comment
More In Visakhapatnam
government health care
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2016 2:11:26 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Cancer-screening-facility-at-KGH/article16752022.ece

© The Hindu