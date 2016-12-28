Call to tap young talent fully

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Make in India is a major national initiative and almost 25 key sectors identified under the programme which include chemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and agriculture where scientists and researchers are playing a key role for success of the programme, according to Samar Roy Chowdhury, in-charge of Skill Development and Management Unit, National Centre for Cell Science, Pune. He was delivering the keynote address at GITAM University on Wednesday during the Indian Chemical Society’s 53th annual convention.

He pointed out that India was playing a vital role in different sectors of business with the development of new ideas, technologies and skills. He observed that the country had potential young talent with multiple ideas, but the outcome of scientific research and its implementation is yet to be developed properly.

Indian Chemical Society president R.N. Prasad spoke.

The three-day convention will focus on some interesting ideas such as green chemistry, new textile fibres, solar energy utilisation and chemistry and space technology.

Colorant Ltd (Gujarat) president N.N. Mhapatra in his presentation briefed that the available land for cotton growing was becoming limited because of increasing population and same was the case with polyester and nylon, due to depleting oil reserves.

“The present textile industry is focusing on new material particularly new fibres that are mostly 100 per cent organic like bamboo, soyabean, milk and pineapple fibre,” he said.

He pointed out that most of the new material developed were more economic and can be reproduced more easily than cotton.

While briefing about chemistry in space, former scientist from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, M.R.R. Prasad explained the usage of new material in launch vehicles and latest reusable launch vehicles.

GITAM University Vice-Chancellor M.S. Prasada Rao and others participated.